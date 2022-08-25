Birmingham Public Works crews spend over a week cleaning illegal dumping sites in Wylam neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may be noticing more bulky trash items on your street this week. Birmingham Public Works is a little behind with bulk trash pick up and it’s because they’ve spent the last 8 days in one neighborhood.

Bulk trash crews have missed multiple neighborhoods across the city this week, but it’s because they’ve been in the Wylam neighborhood since last Wednesday picking up tons of illegally dumped trash.

“Illegal dumping has been rampant in that area lately,” Director of Birmingham Public Works Josh Yates said. “Any time there is vacant land or houses that are no longer there, people are no longer around, it creates areas where people can drive up, drop stuff off the back of the truck, and take off.”

The city said in the last week, they’ve collected more than 200 tons of bulk trash just from Wylam.

“In terms of the tonnage, we are looking at six to seven times what we would normally pull out of a neighborhood,” Yates said. “We’ve pulled out hundreds of tons of waste from Wylam. We’re generally finding a lot of construction material, roofing, and we find a lot of apartment type stuff.”

They’re working to crack down, but Yates said only so much can be done. He said they are partnering with Birmingham Police and other nearby agencies.

“We want to help, that’s why we have spent eight days in Wylam,” Yates said. “We want to clean it up. Part of the problem is right after we clean it up, its almost like its right back down. We’ve put some cameras out and some neighborhoods are putting cameras out.”

Yates said any Birmingham resident can take bulk trash to the city’s Eastern Landfill on Alton Road for free. He said call 311 immediately if you know of any illegal dumping in your neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.