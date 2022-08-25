LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl from N.D. missing, in danger

An Amber Alert has been issued in North Dakota for 3-year-old Amirae Driver.
An Amber Alert has been issued in North Dakota for 3-year-old Amirae Driver.(Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services)
By Jordan Schroeer and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAREE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in North Dakota for a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

The Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services says Amirae Driver was taken from her home in Mandaree by her father, Myron Johnson. Authorities say she was taken Wednesday, and their direction of travel is unknown.

Amirae is described as about 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Johnson is described as a 45 year old man, 5-foot-11 and 172 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he is likely driving a 2014 white Chrysler Town & Country van with ND plates 983-BBG. The van has front end damage and damage to the rear lift gate.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home
The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend....
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence

Latest News

The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.
Oscar Meyer is selling frozen wiener pops
A police chase in Florida ended when the suspect, in a box truck, jumped out of the vehicle and...
VIDEO: Suspect leading police chase attempts to flee on foot, gets hit by police vehicle
Food for Fines
Jefferson County Library Cooperative annual Food for Fines Campaign
Student debt
Following extension of student loan moratorium, expert says plan ahead upcoming payments
Following extension of student loan moratorium, expert says plan ahead upcoming payments