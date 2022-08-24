Winfield Church working to clean-up after building vandalized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Winfield church is working to pick up the pieces after it was vandalized over the weekend.

Police have arrested a suspect, but extensive damage was done to the church.

“I walked into the sanctuary,” Winfield City Family Church Pastor DeWayne Smith said. “That’s when my heart dropped.”

Smith said when he walked into church on Sunday morning, he thought the damage was just a teenage prank, until he saw how much damage had been done.

“What they had done is turn the water on in the baptismal and thrown in a bunch of flowers, curtains, broken figurines, and all kind of things. It had filled up and overflowed,” Smith said. “Water had filled up and was all in the church. They had broken the north glass door and came in that way and just from there created havoc.”

You can see the damage in the videos above. Pastor Smith said they have cameras at the church, but they weren’t working that day.

“They had gathered up paper on top of the desk,” Smith said. “I assume this was one of the last things they were doing and they set fire to the desk, to the paper, and then I imagine, left. This person had written graffiti, ‘I hate God and God is not real.’ They had cut themselves on the door and used their blood to draw upside down crosses.”

Winfield Police did make an arrest in the case. Pastor Smith said he’s never seen the unidentified suspect. But, he said this has made the congregation closer.

“It makes us stronger,” he said. “We know that what we are doing as a church and reaching the community the best way that can and know how is the right track.”

Pastor Smith said they are hoping to be back inside the church before this upcoming Sunday, but if they’re not, he said they will host another service outside.

