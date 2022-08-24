LawCall
Trussville Police and their newest partner will comfort children at crime scenes, tragedies

Bags like these will be given to kids in an effort to soothe them.
Bags like these will be given to kids in an effort to soothe them.(WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police will now have help combatting one of the most difficult situations they deal with which is what to do when young children are present at a tragedy or crime scene.

However, this new tool will be unlike anything else they are equipped with.

Trussville Police are partnering with the charity Heidi’s Kids to provide comfort toys to children who are at a scene or tragedy where cops are present.

The Trussville Police Department is proud to be partnering with Heidi’s Kids as they kick off their Comfort Toy Program....

Posted by Trussville Police Department on Sunday, August 21, 2022

Officers will be able to hand out these kits or toys at their discretion.

The hope is the gift helps not only soothe the child’s nerves, but helps the next generation realize law enforcement is there to help.

Trussville Police Lieutenant Clint Riner says Heidi’s kids has partnered with Irondale Police for years, and he is excited that his department is now doing the same.

“I feel that it is a very positive thing, just something to show the community and show the child that ‘Hey we are here to help you, we are here to make sure everyone is safe.’ We want them to feel comfortable and have trust in us,” said Lieutenant Riner.

Trussville Police say one local business has already inquired about donating. If you are interested in helping you can donate toys or funds to the Heidi’s Kids.

