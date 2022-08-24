Sideline Week 1 Schedule

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga at Moody - GAME OF THE WEEK

Clay-Chalkville at Hueytown

Homewood at Vestavia Hills

Center Point vs Aliceville (Legion Field)

Tuscaloosa Co. at Bessemer City

Shades Valley at Fairfield

Wenonah at Midfield

Banks Academy at Bessemer Academy

Gadsden City at Hewitt-Trussville

McAdory at Pinson Valley

Woodlawn at Central Tuscaloosa

South Lamar at Holy Spirit

Jasper at Cullman

Vinemont at Good Hope

Jacksonville at Alexandria

Donoho at Pleasant Valley

Shelby Co. at Montevallo

