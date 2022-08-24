Shelby County woman sentenced for stealing from HOAs, employer

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County woman was sentenced for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.

United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the charge in April.

According to the plea agreement and evidence presented in the case, between January 2018 and August 2021, Statham embezzled from her employer, Rouland Management Services (RMS), and the homeowners’ associations that RMS managed. According to prosecutors, Statham issued hundreds of unauthorized checks made payable to herself from the bank accounts of various HOAs, and she made unauthorized interbank electronic money transfers of funds between HOA bank accounts and RMS’ bank account, which she would then transfer to herself.

Statham is accused of altering the HOAs’ monthly bank statements by removing the unauthorized transactions. Prosecutors said Statham used the stolen funds to feed her gambling addiction. The total loss exceeded $1.4 million.

“This defendant stole money from thousands of innocent homeowners for more than three years,” said U.S. Attorney Escalona. “I am hopeful that this sentence sends a message to our community that this office will not tolerate those who steal from innocent victims for personal gain.”

“For over three years Statham chose to steal money intended for the upkeep of neighborhoods to feed her gambling addiction,” SAC Sharp said. “She will now have over three years behind bars to think about the gamble she took. My advice: don’t bet against the FBI to bring you to justice.”

FBI investigated the case, with assistance from the Pelham Police Department and the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Rummage prosecuted the case.

In February 2022, a Jefferson County Homeowners Association, Black Creek Station Subdivision, sued Rouland Management Services (RMS), its owner, and an employee. The lawsuit said RMS, its owner, and an employee mismanaged and stole HOA dollars that were entrusted to it.

