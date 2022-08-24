Shelby Baptist Medical Center new cardiovascular unit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster is creating a brand-new cardiovascular unit allowing them to provide advance cardiac care for patients.

The unit will consist of 14 beds with six ICU beds and eight step-down beds for patients facing life threatening severe heart and vascular diseases.

The new unit is located in the central area of the hospital on the second floor with the ICU integrated into the new unit.

This will increase flexibility in how they treat their cardiac patients.

They are looking to hire and expand their critical care and step-down team.

All rooms will be equipped with advanced medical technology.

Colin Weaver, Associate Administrator for the medical center said the huge need was based off of the community in Central Alabama for their cardiovascular patients.

“It’s been growing over the past several years and definitely over the past decade. We want to make sure we provide the highest quality of care for our community,” Weaver said.

The new unit is set to open December 1 and will be excepting patients mid-December to early January.

