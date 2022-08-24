Rebuilding in Sawyerville 6 months after EF-2 tornado

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jimmie Green gazed at his new home with a profound sense of gratitude, humility and a deep awareness of what could’ve happened.

To a certain degree, Green has to laugh a little to keep from crying. Green was on the road, out-of-town on business when the storm struck on February 3, 2022, just weeks before he turned 48.

“Next thing I knew the tornado came through Sawyerville I couldn’t get in touch with anyone and I just lost my mind,” said Green

It turns out Green’s wife and four more loved ones rode out the storm in the their front yard storm shelter, and what a mess the tornado left behind. Green lost his home. So did his mom and sister.

“I tried to keep it out of my mind but it’s hard because you know what you had here before the storm,” said Greene

But what they have now is even better.

“My other home was a nice place. It was a work in progress. I worked night and day...”

A combination of personal money and insurance were enough to provide new homes for the three. The overall damage in these parts didn’t quite meet the threshold of federal assistance.

“But God, He had it all planned out. You think what you had was good but He always has something better,” Green said.

More than 6 months later, Green makes it a point to emotionally move away from that awful day.

“No sir. I don’t wish that on no one.”

Although the reminders of the tornado are still around in Sawyerville, Green is focusing on his family’s second chance at life, new growth, new perspectives on Mason Bend Road

