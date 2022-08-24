President Biden expected to forgive $10k in federal student loans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden is expected to announce that he will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers.

It will certainly help, but how can you chip away at the rest of your debt?

We’re On Your Side with tips from a local financial adviser.

This relief would only apply to people who have federal student loans and make $125,000 a year or less.

But for those who owe a lot of money on their student loans, $10k might only be a drop in the bucket.

According to a recent Student Loan Hero study, Alabama borrowers have an average federal and private student loan balance of nearly $34,000.

However, the study said roughly 1 in 3 Alabamians would have their entire student loan debt wiped out if the Biden Administration moves forward with the plan.

Either way, many of us will likely still have to pay back at least some portion of our loans, which why financial experts encourage you to start planning now.

“Don’t pay it back sooner than you have to pay it, but almost act like that payment is already coming out of your paycheck. Start preparing your lifestyle. Start preparing yourself mentally to start paying… making those payments on the back end of this year or early next year because I’m highly confident that they’re going to reinitiate or they’re going to start it back. The question is, is it going to be 100% of what you owe or is it going to be 100% minus $10,000,” said Partner and Senior Advisor at The Welch Group, Marshall Clay.

We’re also waiting to hear if the president will extend the federal student loan payment pause.

Remember: you haven’t been paying those loans since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 43 million Americans owe a combined $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt.

