Next steps in search for justice for Nathan Gemeinhart

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We now know what family and friends have feared for weeks. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed they used DNA testing to identity the burned body found on August 9, 2022, to be Nathan Gemeinhart.

Gemeinhart’s loved ones are heartbroken. In their statement they say Gemeinhart was good, kind, faithful and funny. He adored fatherhood, and the family said they will grieve his absence the rest of their days.

They also called the manner of his death gut wrenching. Police initially called Youit Jones a person of interest but on Wednesday charged him with capital murder.

He’s in custody in Carter County, Oklahoma, charged in a carjacking but officers will begin the process of extradition

Jones was arrested on second degree robbery charges in Oklahoma. The next step is determining when Jones could return to Alabama.

“Once the paperwork comes to Oklahoma and he is served with it, he can do one of two things. He can waive extradition which means he doesn’t contest the facts, and then the state of Alabama immediately comes and picks him up and brings him back, or he can contest it. Contesting it delays it, but 99.9 times out of one hundred it doesn’t stop it,” said Criminal Defense Attorney Roger Appell.

Appell says that process can take weeks, maybe even months. However the expectation is that it will begin sometime Thursday, August 25.

