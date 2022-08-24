LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games.

Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to line up on the public sidewalk to get in between 11pm and 6am.

The ordinance could make it harder for long lines to form at businesses on The Strip near Alabama’s campus. They say overcrowding creates safety issues. Especially if those lines stretch out onto sidewalks and into city streets or if they stop people from getting into other businesses. Businesses with a queuing permit are responsible for their lines.

Tuscaloosa Council President Kip Tyner shared his concerns about problems that can arise from overcrowding on the Strip. “We have had so many problems through the crowds on the sidewalks and people start pushing, they start nudging, they start shoving. And then you mix in a little alcohol and things get out of hand.”

Fees for queuing permits are being waved through January 1, 2023. Alabama’s first home game is September 3rd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
2 bodies found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bodies of man, woman found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say
His loved ones continue to mourn while cops continue searching for clues.
Ricky Hamrick’s family begging community to provide information on loved one’s murder

Latest News

GBHS resumes dog adoptions after dog flu outbreak
Addressing overcrowding on the strip
Addressing overcrowding on the strip
The Talladega High School Marching Tiger Band is one of those groups that always comes...
Be prepared for a great show from the Talladega high school marching tiger band
The Talladega High School Marching Tiger Band is one of those groups that always comes...
VIDEO; Talladega HS Band