New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games.

Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to line up on the public sidewalk to get in between 11pm and 6am.

The ordinance could make it harder for long lines to form at businesses on The Strip near Alabama’s campus. They say overcrowding creates safety issues. Especially if those lines stretch out onto sidewalks and into city streets or if they stop people from getting into other businesses. Businesses with a queuing permit are responsible for their lines.

Tuscaloosa Council President Kip Tyner shared his concerns about problems that can arise from overcrowding on the Strip. “We have had so many problems through the crowds on the sidewalks and people start pushing, they start nudging, they start shoving. And then you mix in a little alcohol and things get out of hand.”

Fees for queuing permits are being waved through January 1, 2023. Alabama’s first home game is September 3rd.

