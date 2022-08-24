Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a body found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue has been identified as Nathan Gemeinhart. He was 42.

Gemeinhart was declared missing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on August 8. His car was found just a block away from the burning home.

Youit De Witt Jones, 35, of Birmingham, has been named a suspect in Gemeinhart’s murder. He was arrested in Oklahoma on August 10, 2022.

After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained warrants for Capital Murder (Kidnapping) & Arson.

Jones is in the custody of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office in Ardmore, OK on unrelated charges pending extradition. He will be held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Person of interest in Birmingham arson and homicide arrested in Oklahoma (Carter County Sheriff's Office)

Red Mountain Church set up a gofundme account for Gemeinhart family support.

Gemeinhart’s pastor Charles Johnson and others tell us that Nathan was the kind of man that many aspire to be. He was dedicated to his family and faith.

Gemeinhart’s family released this statement:

We are heartbroken by the loss of our Nathan. He was good, kind, and faithful. He was funny. He listened well. He worked hard. He never met a stranger and never, ever turned down a plate of tex-mex. Nathan was a gifted musician who enjoyed teaching his children the names of instruments and blues musicians. He loved Jesus.

He absolutely adored being a daddy. He delighted in his family and friends. His love for his wife was patient, tender, and unending. We miss him terribly, and will grieve his absence the rest of our days.

The manner of his death is gut wrenching, and so we look with an achy hope to the Christian Scriptures for comfort. We believe we will see Nathan again, where God will wipe away our every tear, and where death is no more.

The family asks for privacy during this time. Thank you for your cooperation, we are all deeply grateful for your support.

