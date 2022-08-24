LawCall
Lauderdale Co. Jail puts new inmate transport policy in place following White escape

Lauderdale Co. Jail new inmate transportation rules
By Marisa Gjuraj and Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - New inmate transport measures were put in place at the Lauderdale County Jail since former corrections officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape earlier this year.

Sheriff Rick Singleton says that staffing was one of the biggest issues the jail faced during the time of White’s escape, he says the jail was short 11 deputies. That’s the equivalent of a full shift.

Since the escape, transport policies have changed, such as having one person over transportation. According to Sheriff Singleton, everything must now go through a team at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Sheriff Singleton says the new policy is as follows:

A Sergeant at the courthouse receives a list of people needing to be transported. That Sergeant will then contact the jail and inform them of who needs to be ready for pickup. Once the inmate(s) are ready to be picked up, more than one person will be involved in the transport to the courthouse.

This new policy will make it harder for a correctional officer to be alone with an inmate.

“The transport team arrives at the jail, they check the list to make sure everyone is on the list. If they’re not on the list they don’t leave, so we’ve got a better system of checks and balances basically,” Sheriff Singleton said.

Sheriff Singleton says White will not be held in the Lauderdale County Jail when it comes time for his trial in December.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

