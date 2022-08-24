LawCall
Jasper man accused of sex abuse of a child

Bryan Keith Shehane
Bryan Keith Shehane(Jasper Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Jasper Police arrested a man they said sexually abused a child.

Jasper Police said Bryan Keith Shehane, 52, of Jasper, is charged with sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Shehane is being held in the Walker County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.

Jasper Police Detective Will Wickwire began investigating the report of sex abuse against a young child over the August 20, 2022 weekend. After an interview at the Walker County Children’s Advocacy Center, Wickwire obtained the felony warrants and arrested Shehane according to officers.

Jasper Police arrested Bryan Keith Shehane, 52, of Jasper, on charges of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and...

Posted by Jasper Police Department on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

”These types of cases are incredibly difficult,” Jasper Police Chief J.C. Poe said. “Anytime we have an innocent child victimized like this, we want the person responsible off the streets as quickly as possible. I’m very pleased with the job our officers and Detective Wickwire did to ensure this victim received justice as quickly as possible. I’m also grateful we have the resource of the Children’s Advocacy Center, and a District Attorney’s Office that is dedicated to getting these cases processed quickly so no other children become victims.”

