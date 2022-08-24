How not buying local produce could put Alabama’s food security in danger

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama farmers are currently struggling due to the effects of inflation. Now, more than ever, they need people to buy locally.

Director of Sweet Grown Alabama Program Ellie Watson says farmers go through ups and downs all the time, but they are feeling the effects of supply chain issues, weather, and gas prices.

Farmers like Densie Popwell, owner of Popwell Produce, say the cost has doubled and she’s had to make some hard choices to stay afloat.

“We tried to consume the cost as much as we could without having to go up on the products but unfortunately have had to pass it on to the consumer,” said Popwell.

To help local farmers like Denise, Sweet grown Alabama is pushing consumers to buy from local farmers to keep them, food security, and local economies stable.

“So, studies show us that for every dollar we spend locally, 60 cents of that dollar is reinvested right back into our Alabama communities,” said Watson.

Watson says if Alabama consumers do not continue to buy locally, many farmers may have to close their doors for good.

“It’s so important for us for natural security to keep these farmers in business and continue to produce high-quality products for us to enjoy,” said Watson.

To locate a local farmer near you, go to Sweet Grown Alabama’s Website.

