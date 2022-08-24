Hoover leaders eyeing possible healthcare facility at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Could parts of the Riverchase Galleria turn into a hospital? It’s something Hoover city leaders are considering for the old Sears building.

The city’s healthcare authority recently hired an attorney to look into getting a certificate of need that would potentially pave the way for a healthcare facility.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato says healthcare is something the city has been eyeing for a while. Brocato says Hoover is the largest city in the state that does not have a hospital located in it. He feels it is something that would serve the community well.

“It could be a small, boutique 23 hour hospital or it could be a large surgery center of some sort. It has all the bones that you need so to speak. Great parking, easy access, parking deck if you need it,” Brocato said.

All of this is still in the early stages. It is a part of the city’s comprehensive plan to keep this area vibrant for years to come.

