Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Green Springs Highway at 7:23 p.m. on August 23, 2022.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

The victim has not been identified by police.

No other details are currently available. Police continue their investigation.

