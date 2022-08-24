LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Grand opening of U.S. Civil Rights Trail Market at BHM Airport

U.S. Civil Rights Trail Market
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders, state leaders and others helped open the U.S. Civil Rights Trail Market in Terminal C at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport,

The first airport store of its kind features the Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail Book by author Lee Sentell, a mural highlighting the national and local civil rights movements, and branded Civil Rights Trail merchandise.

The book will be an integral part of the store and serves as a companion guide to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, featuring important Birmingham landmarks including the16th Street Baptist Church, Kelly Ingram Park and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day workweek
2 bodies found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bodies of man, woman found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with killing woman he just met, placing her head on a stick, authorities say
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say

Latest News

Bobby Wayne Russell
FBI Investigation: Falkville man arrested on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges
U.S. Civil Rights Trail Market
U.S. Civil Rights Trail Market
The arrest of Bobby Wayne Russell happened as part of an ongoing investigation at a home near...
Falkville man arrested on charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home