Governor Ivey attends Heritage Landing groundbreaking

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey will participate in a groundbreaking for the new Heritage Landing development park in Walker County Wednesday.

Heritage Landing, facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor, will be a state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site that can be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants.

Joining the governor will be Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, among others.


