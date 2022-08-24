LawCall
GBHS resumes dog adoptions after dog flu outbreak

(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dog adoptions will resume at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Wednesday, August 24th, 2022 after an outbreak of dog flu shut services down on July 27.

“We are so happy to be able to offer canine adoptions again,” said GBHS’ CEO, Allison Black Cornelius. “The veterinary team and animal care staff did a fantastic job of managing the virus. We were advised that it could be 8-weeks before the virus had run its course through the shelter. We are so grateful for the donations of money and supplies - - we couldn’t have gotten through this without that community support.”

The adoption green light comes just in time for the annual Clear The Shelter will begin officially begin at GBHS on August 24th and culminate with an all-day event on August 27th. Adoption fees will be $15 during the event, and GBHS will open at 9 AM on August 27th. Online donations can be made through GBHS.org/donate or through CTS partners Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site, which will host fundraising and cover transaction fees so that 100 percent of donations go directly to shelters and rescues.

