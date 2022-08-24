LawCall
Fultondale man killed in Walker Co. crash

Authorities have identified the victim as Roy Howell. He was 76.
Authorities have identified the victim as Roy Howell. He was 76.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fultondale man died in a two-vehicle crash August 23 in Walker County.

Authorities have identified the victim as Roy Howell. He was 76.

Howell was killed when the 2013 Toyota Highlander he was driving collided head-on with a 1988 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Howell died at the scene. The crash happened on I-22 near mile marker 60, one mile south of Jasper.


Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

