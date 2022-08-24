LawCall
EMA directors watching flooding risk in West Alabama
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Rain across west and central Alabama has EMA directors paying close attention to potential flooding threats.

In Hale County, for example, a county that’s seen its share of bad weather in 2022, EMA Director Russ Weeden said they’ve gotten five inches of rain already this week and by the end of week Hale County alone could see a total of up to eight inches, according to Weeden. He has this advice to vulnerable homeowners; don’t wait to be rescued.

Weeden said, “We want to make sure all the people know if they live in a low-lying area that normally floods and this could be one of those potential times, so, we would like for people to pay attention to the weather and if you see the water rising or whatever, go ahead and get out before we have to get out and make it a rescue. That’s what always happens. They wait on us to rescue them instead of doing something on their own.”

In Tuscaloosa County, EMA Director Nick Lolley tells folks to remember this: Turn around don’t drown. If you see a barricade or water rising, don’t try to go through it or around it.

CLICK here for the latest First Alert forecast.

