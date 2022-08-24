2 students treated after crash involving school bus in Calhoun County

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division says a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle happened around 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The crash resulted in an 11-year-old who was on the bus at the time of the collision being transported to a local area hospital, along with the 16-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle, according to ALEA.

Superintendent of Calhoun County Schools Dr. Jose Reyes says all parents were notified of the accident. Most students on the bus were then picked up by their parents. The remaining students were driven home by a different bus driver on a different bus, says Dr. Reyes.

ALEA says the crash occurred on Saks Road and Skyline Road, in Calhoun County.

No more information is available as Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate. We will provide updates as they are made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.