Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are adding some details to why a former Alabama lawmaker and political activist was arrested on one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the filings, Perry Hooper Jr., was leaving a business on Montgomery’s Commerce Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 when he allegedly grabbed the victim by the breasts and waist, then kissed her neck before she could break free.

Hooper was taken into custody by agents with the United States Marshals Task Force Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He has since been released on $15,000 bail.

Hooper is a former Republican state representative who served in the statehouse from 1984 until 2003. He’s currently a member of the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee and previously co-chaired the state’s Donald Trump 2016 presidential campaign.

Hooper is also the son of the late Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Perry Hooper Sr., who died in 2016.

