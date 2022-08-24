LawCall
Repairs made after cemetery near Bryant-Denny Stadium vandalized

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa are looking for whoever vandalized several headstones in Evergreen Cemetery.

If you’ve ever been to an Alabama home football game, you’ve likely walked past the cemetery that sits right across the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Around 15 tombstones were pulled down and city officials say they’re not sure if this was the work of one person or more.

Some of the stones knocked over were at graves from more than 100 years ago.

The Evergreen Cemetery is in District 4, represented by Councilman Lee Busby. He said most of the headstones that could be fixed have been repaired.

The city gave $2,100 to a contractor to make the repairs.

“Well, I think it was because it was such a place, a criminal desecration. Cemeteries are difficult maintenance because many times, families are long gone. Many of the markers are hundreds of years old. You can’t maintain that, but on an incident like this which was a felony actually,” said Busby.

As of now, there are no suspects in the case, but if anyone is arrested and charged, Busby says they will face a felony charge.

