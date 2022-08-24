Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person alert for 61-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 61-year-old woman who was brought to Alabama from Tennessee.

Officers said 61-year-old Gina Lynn Folse was last seen on August 20, 2022, in the area of 1300 3rd Avenue North.

Officers said Folse suffers from a mental disorder which renders her incapable of taking care of herself.

Officers said it is not known what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

If anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Gina Folse please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

