Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend. We’re told 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey was also heavily involved in church outreach as well.

For those who knew Mahaffey, they say he could light up a room like no other.

“Fun, loving guy. He would carry the conversation in a group of people and was just a good person to be around. You have those kind of extroverts and Cedric was an extravert and he was loving, kind and generous,” Pastor Alton Hardy of the Urban Hope Community Church in Fairfield said.

Mahaffey was well-known in Birmingham for his jewelry business, “Golds by Ced,” selling grills. He was also one to lend advice to the younger generation according to friend, Pastor Hardy.

“Ced was a part of what we call the movement here in rebuilding Fairfield through marriage, family and men being good fathers, being good husbands. He spoke about that on his social media platforms. He spoke about that individually when he met with young men. He was always pointing them toward the right way,” Hardy said.

Hardy is still in disbelief over what happened to Mahaffey after police say he was found shot to death over the weekend in the front room of a home just off Francis Place Southwest.

“I’m still numb. I met with him on Thursday. He came here and we went to Purple Onion in Hueytown and met for about two and a half hours. We cried. We prayed. We talked about life, family and marriage,” Hardy said.

Hardy feels Mahaffey was trying to make a big difference in the community before his life was snuffed out. It’s leaving a big hole in the hearts of those who knew him.

“It’s going to be hard shoes to fill. Not that God can’t do that. He had a huge impact on his friends, his community from east, west, south and north. He was loved,” Hardy said.

Pastor Hardy says Mahaffey was a core member of the church and he even had a goal of becoming a pastor one day.

Hardy’s message to the persons who did this: there’s a better way. He’s praying you turn yourself in.

If you know what happened call Birmingham Police at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

