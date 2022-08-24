Be prepared for a great show from the Talladega high school marching tiger band

TALLADEGA, Ala, - The Talladega High School Marching Tiger Band always comes prepared. And under the direction of band director Ethan Owens, the group, some 45 members, is ready to showcase its talents.

“This years group just comes ready to perform,” said Owens. “The students have proven that they want to play and comes to practice and then on gameday prepared to play at the highest level.”

The halftime show for the Tiger Band is called “The Great Escape,” and it is just that, a great performance. According to Owens the Tiger Band usually scores superior ratings at competitions. Next March the band will be performing at Universal Studios, so that visitors to that park can see just how good it is.

The THS Marching Tiger Band will be in the spotlight as well on Friday August 26, 2022 on WBRC FOX6 Sideline as the Band of the Week. It will air at 10:25 P.M.

WBRC FOX6 News