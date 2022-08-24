Ambulance service provider speaks out about Jefferson County 911 services

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, we told you about an independent study that called Jefferson County’s 9-1-1 system “chaotic.”

This study came out after many of you voiced concerns about long wait times for ambulances, and in some cases, no ambulance service at all.

The bulk of these ambulance issues are in West Jefferson County, and because Blount County borders this area, the county will contract with Blount County EMS.

We spoke with the operations manager there about this report and he said it’s all because of a staffing shortage—saying paramedics and EMTs don’t get the money and respect they’re due.

“I think there’s a big misunderstanding about what the requirements are actually to work on an ambulance,” said Weslie Powell, the Operations Manager for Blount EMS Ambulance Service.

He said paramedics and EMTs get similar training as registered nurses, but not nearly as much pay, which is one reason there’s a shortage.

“It’s a two-year program to get you RN, associates as an RN. It takes two years to get an associates and get your paramedic. A nurse, she may make $30 an hour. As a paramedic, even with that two years of training, you’re lucky to make $15 or $20 an hour,” Powell explained.

He said many EMS workers are turning to fire departments because municipalities can afford to pay more than private ambulance services.

“Medicare and Medicaid rates are set by the federal government and the state government, so we get that reimbursement rate, and we can only pay our people based on the money we get reimbursed. So, there’s a big disparity there that needs to be changed,” Powell said.

Powell says pay alone is making people think twice before entering the field, but respect is another issue.

“We’re not recognized as an essential service out there and that’s one of the things the Fitch Report pointed out. We give cardiac drugs like Cardizem. We give sedation drugs like Ketamine. We work full arrest, you know, cardiac arrest and give all the cardiac meds that you would get in an emergency room with a physician and a nurse, but we do it in the back of a moving ambulance,” Powell explained.

Powell said long wall times at hospitals add to the strain on ambulance availability, which is why you should only call 9-1-1 for an ambulance when you have a real emergency.

He said the shortage of paramedics and EMTs has been a problem for many years and there isn’t a simple solution.

