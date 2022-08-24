2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week.

Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be played at Clay-Chalkville. Game time is still 7 p.m. Also, due to this change, the next regular season meeting between the two schools in 2023, will be played at Hueytown.

Both Hueytown and Center Point received artificial turf fields this summer, according to Jefferson County Schools leaders. Crews have been working for months now to install the new turf, and both fields are very close to completion but, due to the recent rain those fields will not be ready in time for Friday night’s games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.