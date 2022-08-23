LawCall
West Ala. Human Trafficking Task Force works with group from Africa
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Human trafficking is a worldwide problem. That’s why a group of dignitaries from Africa came to West Alabama to Tuscaloosa to find answers on how to identify the problem and save victims in their countries.

Tuscaloosa is also home to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. Members of the unit met with the group from Africa and answered questions and offered suggestions on how tactics to fight human trafficking in West Alabama could work in their countries.

The group had representatives from 11 different African countries including police and prosecutors, among others concerned about human trafficking.

One member of the group talked about the importance of their visit through an interpreter. “Trafficking in person in my country definitely exists. And as I said earlier, the Department of State has been helping us continuously,” expressed Maria Gomez with the Republic of Guinea’s Ministry of Security and Civil Protection.

Local investigators shared their thoughts about helping others to fight human trafficking. “Well potentially some laws they could take back or rewrite for their country or even just how partnerships make us better. And involving the community in what we do as we do as much as we can,” explained Sgt. Ashley Blaylock with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

After leaving Tuscaloosa, the group traveled to Birmingham to talk to more experts about more ways they can fight human trafficking.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Source: WBRC video
