WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville

Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.

FHP stolen box truck chase ends in crash in Gainesville, patrol vehicles damaged

TRENDING: NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage

Baker refused to stop for troopers and started driving north in the southbound lanes on I-75.

The driver exited onto Archer Road and proceeded to lead troopers and Alachua County deputies through Butler Plaza, Piccadilly Apartments, and on Southwest 34th Street.

TRENDING: Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

He bailed out of the vehicle and was arrested. He hit several ASO deputy cars, one FHP car, and a few cars belonging to citizens in the process.

Baker was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

