Suspect in I-85 shooting being held without bond in Lee County Jail

Jerel Raphael Brown is charged in at least two shootings on Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a shooting on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a recent shooting rampage on Interstate 85 in East Alabama recently appeared in court.

According to court documents, Jerel Brown is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder in Auburn.

Last Wednesday, Aug. 17, Brown was arrested in Lafayette and charged in connection to three separate shootings on I-85 in Georgia and Alabama.

The court documents say Brown’s last job was at Hyundai Factory, but Brown states he was on unpaid medical leave for about three to four months.

Auburn police released a video recently of numerous guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo that authorities recovered in Brown’s 1966 Cadillac sedan.

Documents also say the 39-year-old refused to sign an order for a Sept. 28 hearing.

He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.

Only one person was injured in the three shootings. Unfortunately, that victim was shot in the head and is still in critical condition.

