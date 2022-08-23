Ricky Hamrick’s family begging community to provide information on loved one’s murder

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Ricky Hamrick’s loved ones are still searching for answers. The family now increasing the reward for information that could lead to Hamrick’s killers to $10,000.

He was gunned down on July 24, in front of his 8-year-old daughter while selling two handguns.

It has been a difficult four weeks for Hamrick’s loved ones. His mother says they have lost more than her oldest son. She has lost her best friend, and the family has lost a beloved role model.

“For us it is just devastating, I mean no matter how old he is, he will always be my baby,” said Hamrick’s mother Debbie Stringer. “I cry myself to sleep at night and I wake up every morning crying. I hold back the tears during the day, but I have cried for 31 days now.”

Hamrick was a certified chef and welder prior to an accident that forced him to have his leg amputated. He began buying and selling high value items legally in an attempt to provide for his family. Over 200 showed up to his funeral to pay their respects and the family is begging those with information to come forward.

“Whoever did this to him, justice needs to be served upon them. Because to me it is just despicable, not only what they did to him but that they did it in front of his daughter.”

His loved ones continue to mourn while cops continue searching for clues. (Debbie Stringer)

Bessemer Police say they have a lot of information on the case, but they need an additional puzzle piece or two to put it all together.

“We have exhausted a lot of our investigations, our techniques and our intel sources, so help from the public will be great at this point.” said Bessemer Police Lieutenant Christian Clemons.

Miraculously, Hamrick’s daughter was not hurt at all that night. If you know anything, you can contact Bessemer Police or Crime Stoppers to provide your information. If you wish to contribute to the family’s GoFund Me, you can click here.

