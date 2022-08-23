LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Public political expert says health transparency is important, but not required

By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey had her first public appearance in nearly three weeks.

Speculations about her health surfaced during her appearance, to which her office dispelled. The governor refused to say yes or no when asked if she had undergone medical treatment.

“I assure you, I’m fine. Every day I give thanks to God for giving me a clean bill of health,” said Ivey on Monday.

Citizens tend to expect transparency from state leaders because most of what they do is supported by tax dollars. That’s why open record laws and other checks are in place to keep a tab on what they’re doing. These are accessible through most governmental websites, but something that isn’t our health records.’ This leaves it up to leaders to disclose how they are.

“I gotta clean bill of health from the doctors. That’s what matters,” said Ivey.

After speculations about Governor Kay Ivey’s health arose, UAB public policy professor, Peter Jones, says Ivey might just not want to share.

“And really where most politicians get in trouble is not so much, the being unhealthy or maybe having a health scare,” said Jones. “It’s how they handle it with the public.”

Jones explains that public leaders are allowed privacy, but not at the same level as their constituents. He adds that being unhealthy won’t always negatively impact their role in whatever office they hold.

“You can maybe make the claim two of our most unhealthy presidents, FDR and JFK. FDR had four terms, JFK [had] his first term shorten, but they were fairly unhealthy and still enacted or held out, excuse me executed the duties of their office with a with pretty round support,” said Jones.

There is a political culture in Alabama of not always being transparent, so Jones says the governor’s actions are not completely out of the norm.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
Judge rules on evidence ahead of first trial involving kidnapping, murder of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
2 bodies found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bodies of man, woman found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65...
McCalla man dies following crash on I-65 in Gardendale

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Could parts of the Riverchase Galleria turn into a hospital? It’s something Hoover city leaders...
Hoover leaders eyeing possible healthcare facility at Riverchase Galleria
The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend....
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence
2 students treated after crash involving school bus in Calhoun County
Cemetery near Bryant-Denny Stadium vandalized
Repairs made after cemetery near Bryant-Denny Stadium vandalized