Mike Behind the Mic: Deputy Morrow and Madeline

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2013, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy David Morrow, working as a School Resource Officer, was at Chelsea Middle School when the call came in that a gunman was holding some students hostage in a locker room. Initially, it was five girls being held at gunpoint in the girls’ locker room. Deputy Morrow responded directly to the threat and after some time, was able to convince the gunman to release a few of the girls and eventually all of them unharmed. One of those students held hostage was Madeline O’Neal.

Fast forward to 2022, where Madeline just graduated from the University of Alabama. In June, her mother Deanna sent Deputy Morrow a letter thanking him for his quick response, and she cited the delayed response in Uvalde as part of her inspiration to let him know, his actions allowed his daughter to grow up to continue to chase her dreams. Both Deputy Morrow and Madeline joined Mike Dubberly to reflect on that day.

Shelby Co. SRO and UA Grad Reflect on 2013 Hostage Situation at Chelsea School

