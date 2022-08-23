LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say

Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license.(Shelton Police Department)
By Evan Sobol and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A massage therapist without a license is accused of inappropriately touching a female client, according to police in Connecticut.

Police say Lisa Daubenhauser, 46, also made lewd comments toward the woman at the spa.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Daubenhauser did not have a license to practice massage therapy,” Shelton police said.

Daubenhauser was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license. She is due in superior court on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
Judge rules on evidence ahead of first trial involving kidnapping, murder of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65...
McCalla man dies following crash on I-65 in Gardendale
Bessemer Police say in a social media post, Ricky Hamrick’s family is offering a $10,000 reward...
Reward offered in man shot to death in front of young daughter

Latest News

Selling a home
Housing market sees rise in canceled contracts
Increase in canceled housing contracts
A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police...
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Attorney General Merrick Garland with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case