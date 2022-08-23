Man charged in Shelby Co. homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been charged in the shooting death of another man in Shelby County.

Authorities arrested Jesus Maya Garcia, 58, of Montevallo and charged him with First-Degree Murder in the death of Jose Alberto Mandurano Chavez, 47, of Montevallo.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Asberry Road around 5:30 p.m. on August 21. They found Chavez dead from a gunshot wound.

While investigators were responding to the scene, patrol deputies shared the suspect information, according to witness statements on scene, and requested the assistance of other law enforcement agencies in the area in locating the suspect. After an officer from the Montevallo Police Department located Garcia and arrested him.

He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.

Authorities confirm a card game was involved in the incident, but they are not certain if the shooting was because of the game. Witnesses say there was a verbal argument between the two individuals before shots were fired.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Chavez, and will work with the family and the District Attorney to ensure all facts in this case are brought before the court in the pursuit of justice. We greatly appreciate the assistance of our partners at the Montevallo Police Department for their assistance,” Sheriff John Samaniego said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.