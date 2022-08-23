LawCall
Man admits faking death to avoid sex abuse charges

A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid sexual abuse charges in Mississippi.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid sexual abuse charges in Mississippi.

Jacob Blair Scott pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to several charges, including one of making a false distress call. The Orange Beach Police Department in 2018 responded to a call for assistance and found a small boat in the Gulf of Mexico, containing a suicide note.

Scott was captured in early 2020 at an RV park in Oklahoma, where he was living under another name.

