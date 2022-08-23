Jefferson County healthcare worker demands faster ambulatory services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Local healthcare worker is demanding elected leaders take action to make sure you have an ambulance to help you the next time you need it.

A recent report first obtained by WBRC, called the Jefferson County ambulance service “chaotic” and warned there aren’t enough ambulances for you.

The report highlighted the Westside of the county as especially problematic.

The issue hit close to home in November 2021 for Shakeria Cox. She said she got a call from her mother that her father had fallen at his Pleasant Grove home.

Cox, a registered nurse, rushed to her parents home to help, beating first responders there.

“Where is the ambulance? How do we beat the ambulance here,” Cox questioned.

For an hour or so she said they waited not wanting to move her dad in case of a head injury.

“He had to lay there on the cold ground, in the middle of November, with a broken leg, in pain, with no assistance, no meds, no nothing,” Cox complained.

Cox said the fire department helped do what they could until the ambulance eventually showed up.

Determined to get answers, Cox said she went to city leaders in Pleasant Grove who told her it was a county issue.

“From what I hear at the city council meeting it’s because of low pay,” Cox said.

According to salary.com, Alabama EMTs make between $29,000 and $38,000 annually.

Advanced EMTs and paramedics usually earn more.

Cox says the county must do something to fix the issue because lives are at stake.

“What if he hit his head and had a brain that bleed. You gotta get a medical service for that quickly. You can’t just wait,” she said.

County leaders say they are working to figure out how to fix the issue long-term.

