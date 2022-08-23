First Alert for a rainy Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are watching another batch of light rain move through Central Alabama this morning. First Alert Accutrack Satellite and Radar indicates a cloudy sky across our area with rain developing and moving from west to east. Bulk of the rain will likely remain south of I-20/59. I doubt we’ll see heavy downpours this morning, but you’ll likely have to use the windshield wipers at time. With light winds and muggy conditions, patchy fog can’t be ruled out either. Just take it easy if you have to be on the roads this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 70s. I think our best chance to see showers will likely occur during the morning hours. We could see most of the rainy weather shift southwards this afternoon. Most of us will end up cloudy with a chance for some sunshine to peek through the clouds in north Alabama. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop this afternoon. The bulk of the activity will remain south of I-20 this evening. High temperatures today will likely trend a few degrees warmer than yesterday with most of us in the lower 80s. Winds today will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the Barons Baseball game this evening, we will hold on to a 30% chance for isolated showers with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 70s around 7-8 PM.

Wednesday’s Forecast: Isolated showers can’t be ruled out tonight into tomorrow morning. Most of us will likely end up dry. We’ll start tomorrow morning off with a cloudy sky with temperatures near 70°F. Tomorrow won’t be a washout. Latest model runs are indicating the greatest chance to see rainy weather will likely remain south of I-20 and into parts of south-central Alabama. We’ll hold on to a 60% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures tomorrow are forecast to warm into the low to mid 80s with southwest winds continuing at 5-10 mph. Rain tomorrow will likely end up scattered in nature. The steady rainfall is forecast to remain farther south. Storms that develop tomorrow afternoon could produce heavy rainfall and some lightning. Severe weather is not expected.

Next Big Thing: Several of our weather models are hinting that Thursday could end up as our wettest day of the week as a weak disturbance to our west finally shifts slowly to the east. We could see showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning with temperatures near 70°F. We will likely see rounds of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Rain chances up to 70%. We will have to monitor the chance for heavy rainfall and possible flooding. I think most of us will end up with 1-3 inches of rainfall through the end of the week. Areas in west Alabama could end up with higher totals up to 3-5 inches. If flooding occurs, remember to never drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown. Areas farther north will see lower rainfall totals. I think areas along and south of I-20 will remain the likely areas to see rain and a small risk for flooding. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will end up well below average with highs in the lower 80s. Average high temperature for late August is 90°F.

Drying Out this Weekend: We will likely begin to dry out as we approach the weekend. We will hold on to a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and a few storms on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. The rainy setup will begin to move out of west Alabama and impact east Alabama Friday. Rain chances will likely lower over the weekend to 30% for both days. I think we’ll see more sunshine over the weekend which will help to heat us up into the upper 80s. Any storm that develops over the weekend could become strong. The main threat would be gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Nothing will be organized, and the severe threat will remain very low. If you plan on being outside this weekend, just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a weak tropical wave located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Showers and storms have diminished overnight, so the threat for development has been lowered from 30% to 20% for the next five days. The tropical wave will likely continue to track to the west-northwest over the next seven days over the open waters of the Atlantic. Slow development is possible. The rest of the Atlantic remains eerily quiet. Hurricane season peaks in September and ends on November 30th.

