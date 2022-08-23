LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.(Dinosaur Valley State Park)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The severe drought in Texas has uncovered a little piece of history.

Dinosaur tracks from about 113 million years ago can be seen in a dried-out river in Dinosaur Valley State Park.

A park official said these tracks likely came from an Acrocanthosaurus, weighed seven tons and reached 15 feet tall.

The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water as local forecasters are calling for rain.

Park officials say that is a good thing because the water helps protect the prints from natural weathering and erosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
Judge rules on evidence ahead of first trial involving kidnapping, murder of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65...
McCalla man dies following crash on I-65 in Gardendale
2 bodies found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bodies of man, woman found in Wylam community Tuesday morning

Latest News

2 arrested for abuse of corpse in Walker Co.
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse
Rayshard Brooks decision
No charges filed against Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
‘I’m still kind of mind-blown’: Man finds 90-million-year-old fossil during fishing tournament
Attorney General Merrick Garland, with Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Civil...
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case