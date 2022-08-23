City of Birmingham set to discuss $14 million World Games debt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is set to meet on August 23 and WBRC is told they’ll discuss the World Games $14 million debt.

We’re told the games owes millions to local vendors, government and even foreign companies.

World Games CEO Nick Sellers said that he is planning on going to the city council meeting on Tuesday morning. He said he thinks Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will also be in attendance to advocate for more money for the games.

The World Games is asking for another $5 million from Birmingham City Council as part of their plan to pay down their deficit.

They are also asking the Jefferson County Commission, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and private partners to raise the rest of the funds.

If Birmingham gives the extra $5million, councilor Darrell O’Quinn said council will have given $12 million total to the city for the World Games. He said he is not sure if the whole council is on-board and they could go into executive session, because it potentially eventually involves lawsuits.

“There’s no active litigation I’m aware of,” O’Quinn said. “But, I think some of the concerns relate to the possibility of that, so if that qualifies as a reason to allow executive session, that is something the city attorney will have to make the call on. We will see what happens.”

O’Quinn said they may or may not vote at the meeting, depending on if the council agrees.

The Jefferson County Commission has already discussed the topic and they don’t vote until September. The commission is not committing any money right now. They want to try and make sure everything else in the county is financially covered before they decide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.