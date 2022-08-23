LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels

Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.
Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular item at most football tailgating parties won’t be as expensive this season.

Chicken wings are now less than they were when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the cost of wings was $1.68 per pound in July. That is the lowest monthly average since May 2020.

Poultry is in high demand across the country.

A study from the National Chicken Council Study found 37% of those polled planned to eat more chicken over the next year. Less than half of that percentage said the same about beef and pork.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rules on evidence ahead of first trial involving kidnapping, murder of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Source: WBRC video
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65...
McCalla man dies following crash on I-65 in Gardendale
Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
Bessemer Police say in a social media post, Ricky Hamrick’s family is offering a $10,000 reward...
Reward offered in man shot to death in front of young daughter

Latest News

A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into home, Tennessee police say
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
American Red Cross Honors Gary Thomas for Saving Life
‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training
American Red Cross Honors Gary Thomas for Saving Life SOURCE: Red Cross
American Red Cross Honors Gary Thomas for Saving Life SOURCE: Red Cross