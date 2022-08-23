LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Calera Main Street wins award for downtown master plan

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Main Street has been slow for a couple of decades, but that’s about to change because this past Thursday, Calera Main Street received an award at the Main Street Alabama conference.

Calera Main Street received the award for excellence in planning/public space for its downtown master plan.

Jackie Batson, Executive Director Calera Main Street said it was a real honor

“To be able to be recognized for something that hasn’t even happened yet, but the plan is so significant for our future, we are super excited,” Batson said.

The Calera realization project is ultimately working to bring life back to the downtown area.

“We have done so in the last three years and part of that plan is to develop a master plan,” Batson said. “We have 157-page master plan which is ultimately our road map to how to redevelop and move forward with our district.”

They were able to bring in community design solution professionals that helped produce the master plan which encompasses everything for the downtown district.

“People ask us every day where we are going to park downtown,” Batson said. “It is slated to be designed and put together behind our shops on 31 on the other side of the street, it will be a wonderful first step.”

Batson said everything selected in this area will be consistent throughout the entire district that includes lighting and road pavement.

The city has committed $3.3 million from both private and public investments so far.

For updates follow Calera Main Street on social media and stay tuned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
Judge rules on evidence ahead of first trial involving kidnapping, murder of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65...
McCalla man dies following crash on I-65 in Gardendale
2 bodies found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bodies of man, woman found in Wylam community Tuesday morning

Latest News

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama lawmaker, political activist charged with sex abuse
Source: WBRC video
Pell City adding more school resource officers
Source: WBRC video
Ala. man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 riot
Source: WBRC video
Rebuilding in Sawyerville