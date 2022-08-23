Calera Main Street wins award for downtown master plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Main Street has been slow for a couple of decades, but that’s about to change because this past Thursday, Calera Main Street received an award at the Main Street Alabama conference.

Calera Main Street received the award for excellence in planning/public space for its downtown master plan.

Jackie Batson, Executive Director Calera Main Street said it was a real honor

“To be able to be recognized for something that hasn’t even happened yet, but the plan is so significant for our future, we are super excited,” Batson said.

The Calera realization project is ultimately working to bring life back to the downtown area.

“We have done so in the last three years and part of that plan is to develop a master plan,” Batson said. “We have 157-page master plan which is ultimately our road map to how to redevelop and move forward with our district.”

They were able to bring in community design solution professionals that helped produce the master plan which encompasses everything for the downtown district.

“People ask us every day where we are going to park downtown,” Batson said. “It is slated to be designed and put together behind our shops on 31 on the other side of the street, it will be a wonderful first step.”

Batson said everything selected in this area will be consistent throughout the entire district that includes lighting and road pavement.

The city has committed $3.3 million from both private and public investments so far.

