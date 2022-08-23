LawCall
BJCC working to ensure City Walk remains pristine and safe

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have visited City Walk over the last few weeks you have probably seen an increase in security and safety features.

City Walk visitors are seeing a lot of cones and barricades. The street barricades are in place for weekend road closures. That way, all the amenities that span the ten city blocks will be safer for pedestrians to enjoy.

There are also some barricades around certain amenities, and that is to remind the public that typically city walk operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider stresses it is a team effort to ensure the new amenities remain pristine, and people remain safe.

“We got a very robust CCTV system, almost 200 security cameras. And then a great working relationship with the Birmingham Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, along with our security team. We make sure that whole environment is as safe and as comfortable as it can be,” said Snider.

Snider says they are still tweaking their plans as they learn what works and what doesn’t. In the future, City Walk weekend road closures will be announced online.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

