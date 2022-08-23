Bessemer man killed in accident

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Bessemer on Monday, August 22, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said 31-year-old Paul Antonio Williams was driving in the 2300 block of Morgan Road when he left the roadway and struck multiple trees. It happened around 3:00 p.m.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.