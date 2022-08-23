LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Bessemer man killed in accident

(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Bessemer on Monday, August 22, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said 31-year-old Paul Antonio Williams was driving in the 2300 block of Morgan Road when he left the roadway and struck multiple trees. It happened around 3:00 p.m.


how to embed google map in email

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge rules on evidence ahead of first trial involving kidnapping, murder of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Source: WBRC video
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65...
McCalla man dies following crash on I-65 in Gardendale
Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
Bessemer Police say in a social media post, Ricky Hamrick’s family is offering a $10,000 reward...
Reward offered in man shot to death in front of young daughter

Latest News

American Red Cross Honors Gary Thomas for Saving Life
‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training
American Red Cross Honors Gary Thomas for Saving Life SOURCE: Red Cross
American Red Cross Honors Gary Thomas for Saving Life SOURCE: Red Cross
Jefferson County healthcare worker demands faster ambulatory services
World Games expected to ask B'ham City Council for $5 million
City of Birmingham set to discuss $14 million World Games debt