Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week.

“There’s, I mean, hundreds of open nails that we’ve all probably stepped on at least once or twice,” says Megan G, a new resident who does not want her dogs to be the next victims of those open nails.

As students returned to Auburn to start classes for the fall, they say they were not greeted with the luxury promised to them at their new home away from home. News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson talked to several tenants. Some tell her they had no issues, while several others did.

“The apartment that I toured, it was so nice. It was cleaned up well. It was upgraded, so I was really expecting something better than what we found and it was really disappointing,” shares Meagan.

Madelyn Dean was in total shock when she entered her unit.

“After I saw it looking like that, I genuinely thought I had been scammed out of my money,” says Dean.

Yugo Auburn North, formerly Copper Beech Townhomes, is a community designed for Auburn students. Over the past week, Yugo received several complaints posted online after what residents call a “disappointing move-in day.”

While students are trying to prepare for classes, some residents are currently living with no a/c, no furniture, mold on their ceilings, and questionable stains and items left behind by previous tenants.

“They told us it’ll be about two weeks before we even see furniture,” says Auburn sophomore and Yugo resident Jay Collier.

Collier tells News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson that he’s been trying to get in touch with management all summer. He shares the same issue that most residents and their parents have, the struggle to hear from management regarding their concerns.

“They’ve literally cut off all contact from them, unless you go beat down the door,” says Collier.

After hearing from students, News Leader 9′s Gabriela Johnson reached out to the management Yugo to confirm if they are actively taking care of residential concerns.

Here is what Yugo shared:

“At Yugo, we strive to provide the best experience for our students and were extremely disappointed to hear about the challenges some of our students faced when checking in to Yugo Auburn North.”

We have been in contact with as many of the affected students and their parents as possible and have been working diligently to make this right. This includes securing extra cleaning crews and calling in team members from around the country to support and assist in addressing the issues.

We will also take steps in the future to have protocols in place to make sure all rooms and common areas are up to standards as we start each new school year.”

