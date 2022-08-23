Atlanta police officers involved in Rayshard Brooks’ fatal shooting will not face charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Pete Skandalakis, the special prosecutor assigned to investigate the Atlanta police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020, announced Tuesday the two police officers who had been charged in Brooks’ death did not act with criminal intent.

He also said an administrative dismissal would be issued for the officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, who have since been placed on administrative leave.

Skandalakis made the announcement along with Danny Porter, a retired Gwinnett County district attorney who has prosecuted other police officers for excessive use of force, and who joined Skandalakis in the investigation.

Brooks’ death led to several days of violent demonstrations that included arson, and the subsequent shooting death of an 8-year-old girl whose vehicle was shot at by protesters.

Over the two-plus years since Brooks was fatally shot, Atlanta has elected a new mayor - Andre Dickens - after then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms decided not to run for a second term; seen the resignation of a former Atlanta police chief, Erika Shields, and the appointment of another in Rodney Bryant; and elected a new Fulton County district attorney, after Fani Willis shockingly defeated incumbent Paul Howard in a runoff.

The Atlanta Police Department released a statement shortly after the announcement: “We have faith in the criminal justice system, and we respect the special prosecutor’s decision in this case. Both Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan are still employed with APD. They are currently on administrative duty. Both officers will undergo Georgia P.O.S.T. recertification and training.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens also released a statement: “My heart continues to ache for the family of Rayshard Brooks. He was a father whose absence will forever be felt by our community.

“This matter was referred to the special prosecutor last year. I respect the independent role that the special prosecutor played in this case. Today, we received his decision.

“Over the last two years, our country has been engaged in important discussions about policing in America. We must maintain our commitment to the work of creating safe communities through collaboration between police and the people they serve.

“In Atlanta, we hold ourselves to the highest standards. Through engagement with community advocates, the Atlanta City Council, the Atlanta Police Department and others, we have listened and moved forward proactively with significant reforms. The Department has reviewed its standard operating procedures and enhanced training on how to deescalate confrontations. We are continually investing in training to ensure our officers make up the most qualified and proficient force in the country.”

Around 10:45 p.m. on June 12, 2020, Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan responded to a complaint that Brooks, 27, was asleep in the drive-through of a southwest Atlanta Wendy’s. Another Atlanta officer, Garrett Rolfe, arrived to assist.

Videos of the incident showed after Brooks failed a sobriety test; resisted arrest; struggled with the officers; grabbed an officer’s Taser; and ran off.

As he ran, Brooks tried to fire the Taser toward the officer chasing him. Rolfe then drew his weapon and fired three shots. Brooks died soon afterward at a hospital.

Rolfe was fired days later, but Atlanta’s Civil Service Board later reinstated him, ruling that his supervisors did not follow city code in dismissing him.

Howard later announced 11 criminal charges, including felony murder, had been brought against Rolfe, with Brosnan facing two lesser charges.

In June, CBS46 reported that Rolfe and Brosnan are suing the city and Fulton County.

Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, had been weighing whether to bring formal charges against the officers to a criminal grand jury; seek a special grand jury which would investigate and recommend the case be sent to a criminal grand jury; or to not move forward with prosecuting the officers at all.

Brooks’ death came just over a month after George Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis, Minnesota, police department, which set off a summer of racial unrest and protests in many major U.S. cities, including Atlanta.

One day after Brooks’ death, Shields resigned. That night, the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot was burned down, and several cars were torched by protesters as well. For several days, armed protesters closed adjacent streets with barriers, and on July 4, Secoriea Turner, 8, was killed when the car in which she was riding was shot at by protesters.

Julian Conley, 19, was later arrested and charged with felony murder in Turner’s death.

A Fulton County grand jury later indicted three people on arson charges. All three - John Wade, Chisom Kingston and Natalie White, the woman whom Brooks was driving to see when he was fatally shot - pleaded not guilty.

According to Rolfe’s and Brosnan’s lawsuits, at the time of Brooks’ shooting, he was under arrest for DUI; robbery; removal or attempted removal of weapon from public official; aggravated assault; escape; and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Skandalakis took the case over in 2021 from previous Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. Howard’s successor, Fani Willis, disqualified herself for a conflict of interest, and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr appointed Skandalakis earlier this year.

