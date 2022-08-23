LawCall
2nd arrest in deadly shooting of mom of 7 in Walker Co.

Patrick Edge was arrested by Cullman Police Monday. He is being held in the Walker County Jail on charges of Capital Murder.
Patrick Edge was arrested by Cullman Police Monday. He is being held in the Walker County Jail on charges of Capital Murder.(Walker Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County authorities say a second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a mom with seven kids.

Investigators say Krystal Lynn Franklin, 33, of Jasper was shot and killed November 15, 2021 in what deputies call a potential drive-by shooting.

Investigators say around 1:20 that morning, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the 200 block of Benny Short Road, concerning a potential drive-by shooting.


Franklin was outside smoking a cigarette when the gunshots went off. Some bullets also hit the home, nearly striking two people who were inside sleeping.

Franklin was staying at the home while her boyfriend did some maintenance there.

Patrick Edge was arrested by Cullman Police Monday. He is being held in the Walker County Jail on charges of Capital Murder.

Jacob Aaron Thompson, 30, is charged with Capital Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling. He was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Jacob Aaron Thompson
Jacob Aaron Thompson(Walker County Sheriff's Office)

Court records show Thompson was indicted in the case in June 2022.

